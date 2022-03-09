Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.14.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,027.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,090,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $15.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.11. 345,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,689. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $380.91 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

