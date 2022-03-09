Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Financial Survey

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Zhongchao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million 1.71 $199.99 million $1.44 9.79 Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.74 $4.46 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and Zhongchao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Zhongchao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

