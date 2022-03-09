ZINC Hits Market Capitalization of $21,267.83 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $21,267.83 and $5.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

