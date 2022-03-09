Zoracles Hits Market Cap of $389,680.84 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $389,680.84 and approximately $603.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for approximately $71.33 or 0.00169187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.63 or 0.06433995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.86 or 0.99893233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zoracles Coin Trading

