Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11).

ZYNE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $1.96 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $83.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 236,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 303.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

