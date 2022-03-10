-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SDPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 1,778,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.