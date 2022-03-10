-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.