$0.18 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XHR stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

