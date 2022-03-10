$0.18 EPS Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XHR stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,686. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
