-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,981. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

