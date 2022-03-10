$0.91 EPS Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.94. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.60. 4,473,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,617,168. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.85. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

