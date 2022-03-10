$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $998.14 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.19.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.14. 254,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,668. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $353.23 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

