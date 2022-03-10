$1.04 EPS Expected for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. onsemi posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 197.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover onsemi.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ ON traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $56.55. 108,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in onsemi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in onsemi by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on onsemi (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.