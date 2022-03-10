$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.40. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $42.88. 36,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

