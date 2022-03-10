$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.40. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $42.88. 36,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.