$1.14 EPS Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.10. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,726. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.43 and a 1-year high of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

