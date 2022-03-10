$10.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.51 billion and the lowest is $9.70 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $44.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.37 billion to $48.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.15 billion to $53.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after acquiring an additional 224,964 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,057,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 537,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,187,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,753. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

