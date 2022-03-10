10,135 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE OMI opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

