114,000 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.15% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RADI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

RADI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.96. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

