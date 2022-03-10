$131.27 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will post $131.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.04 million to $138.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $112.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $593.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $602.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $712.29 million, with estimates ranging from $682.10 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.52. 326,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.08. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

