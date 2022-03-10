$169.10 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $169.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the highest is $175.48 million. Everi posted sales of $139.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $729.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $774.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $810.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

