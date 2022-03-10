1,718 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,718 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

