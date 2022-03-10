$18.36 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will announce $18.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.16 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $83.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.24 billion to $89.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.66 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $178.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,322,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day moving average of $210.40.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

