182,138 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.32% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of ONL opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Orion Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

