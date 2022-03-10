1,848 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.55. 87,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,893. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

