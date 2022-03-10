$194.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will report sales of $194.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $197.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 196,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

