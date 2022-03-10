199 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $22.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $836.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $936.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $929.15. The company has a market cap of $839.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

