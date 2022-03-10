$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) will report $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $12.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.75. 396,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,886. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $97.56 and a twelve month high of $132.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock is going to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 187,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

