2,034 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Nucor by 28.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NUE opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $140.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

