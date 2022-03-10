211 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $29.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $829.60. 1,032,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,531,898. The firm has a market cap of $833.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $936.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

