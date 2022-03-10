2,340 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Perficient by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 2.0% during the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.45. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

