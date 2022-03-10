2,537 Shares in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.41 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233. 16.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.47. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.50%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

