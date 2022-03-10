2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715 over the last ninety days.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.