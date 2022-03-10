2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $10.87 on Thursday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,834,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 139,945 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

