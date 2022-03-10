33,231 Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

