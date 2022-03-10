$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) will post $336.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.20 million and the lowest is $334.80 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $95.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

