$354.63 Million in Sales Expected for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $354.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.99 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

NYSE LTH traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,710. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

