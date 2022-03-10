360 Financial Inc. Buys 3,104 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.06. 192,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,108. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.65.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

