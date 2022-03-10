360 Financial Inc. Buys 908 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.27. 33,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,460. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.