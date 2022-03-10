360 Financial Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

360 Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 9,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.03. 445,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,059,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

