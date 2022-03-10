360 Financial Inc. Sells 108 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

360 Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.74. 62,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,738. The stock has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.