$398.08 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to report $398.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $352.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRR. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.