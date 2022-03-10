$398.08 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to report $398.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $352.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RRR stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.
