3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,870 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

