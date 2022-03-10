3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.