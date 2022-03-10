$405.24 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) to post $405.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.60 million and the lowest is $399.97 million. CarGurus reported sales of $171.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,805 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $37,553,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,093.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.