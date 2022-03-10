425 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 89,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

