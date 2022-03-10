$434.09 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $434.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $438.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $301.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock worth $31,102,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $6.23 on Monday, hitting $173.64. 98,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 176.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

