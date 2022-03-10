4,461 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of SEE opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

