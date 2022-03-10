4,716 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

