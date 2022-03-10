$494.15 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to post $494.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 2,671,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $502.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.52.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.