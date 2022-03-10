$494.15 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to post $494.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 2,671,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $502.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.52.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.