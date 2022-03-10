$5.11 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.
Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. 713,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,603. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
