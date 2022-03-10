$5.11 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to announce $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. 713,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,603. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 734,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.