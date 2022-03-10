6,401 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 314,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.19. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.